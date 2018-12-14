Will meet Governor at 10:30am: CM-elect Kamal Nath

Chief Minister-elect of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, is slated to meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday at 10.30 am to discuss his oath-taking ceremony, among other things.

"I will meet Governor at 10.30 am tomorrow for deciding about the oath," Nath told reporters outside the Congress' Bhopal office.

Nath, who was announced as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh late on Thursday, also thanked the people of the state for reposing trust on the Congress Party. "This is the beginning of a new history. I want to assure that the future of Madhya Pradesh will remain safe in the hands of Congress," he added.

The 72-year-old leader will take over as chief minister for the first time in a distinguished career in politics. A nine-time MP from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara constituency, Nath served as the pro-tem Speaker of the 16th Lok Sabha (elected in 2014). He led the party from the front in the just-concluded Assembly elections and underlined the importance of unity for changing the fortunes of a divided Congress. (ANI)