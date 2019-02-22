Will meet Lalu Yadav on Feb 23 to discuss seat-sharing: Jitan Ram Manjhi

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has said that he would meet with RJD leader Lalu Yadav on February 22 to discuss the issue of seat sharing in the "mahagathbandhan" (Bihar grand alliance).

Speaking to ANI here on Thursday, Manjhi said, “As far as the 'mahagathbandhan' seat sharing is concerned, discussions are going on at top level. I will personally speak to Lalu Yadav and only then take a decision.”

He also asserted that HAM has played a key role in RJD’s win on various seats and thus must be accorded more than one seat for Lok Sabha elections.

“I don’t know why it is being said that HAM will get only one seat in the 'mahagathbandhan'. Our party office bearers have asked me to speak to Lalu Yadav. It is a general view of our party members that we are the oldest ally of 'mahagathbandhan'. We had played a key role in different elections and at least three seats were such where it would have been difficult for RJD to win without our support,” said Manjhi. “Only after meeting Lalu Yadav will I disclose our party's plans. If the talk yields favorable result then fine else we will call a party meeting to decide on the future course,” he added. He also termed as baseless speculations of his party’s alliance with NDA. On February 13, Manjhi had said the HAM would remain in the grand alliance even if it is not offered a single seat. (ANI)