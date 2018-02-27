Will never compromise on state interests: Andhra CM

[India] February 27 (ANI): N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his government was aiming to make Andhra Pradesh number one state in the country and stressed that he will never compromise on state interests.

While addressing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) coordination committee meeting here on Monday, Chief Minister said, "Our experience will teach us lessons. My aim is to make Andhra Pradesh number one state in the country. Only rigorous study and strategic planning can make one a successful leader. My personal and political journey has been a roller coaster ride and though I have faced many crises but I have always been able to maintain a successful image of TDP."

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders ask, 'why special status is required when ample investments are coming in Andhra Pradesh'. This is not correct. Our demand is to rectify the gross injustice done to the state. Illogical division and not implementing the assurances are not justifiable," he added. He added that public support is the secret of his success and he aims to make the state economically enhanced. During the meeting, the party members also paid two minutes silence for veteran actor Sridevi who passed away on February 24 in Dubai. The Chief Minister lauded her services to film industry, particularly to Tollywood. (ANI)