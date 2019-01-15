Will not be silent if poaching attempts made: Congress

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Congress leader Zameer Ahmed on Tuesday stated that four to five party MLAs are in Mumbai and also claimed that the party will not be silent if poaching attempts are made.

"Four to five of our party MLAs are in Mumbai. We will not sit silently if attempts of poaching are made, even we are in touch with some BJP MLAs. We had talked with two to three of our MLAs while other MLAs' phones are (switched) off. I can assure you, no one will leave," Ahmed told the media.

Earlier today, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar had stated that all MLAs are still with the party.

"Our MLAs are with us, we are answerable to the people of the constituency, they are not doing any dirty politics. BJP is trying to create hype in the country on Mahagathbandhan," Shivakumar told ANI. Congress MLA Anand Singh told the media, "Nobody has contacted me, I am very much in the party." The charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai earlier on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by the Congress alleging that the BJP was trying to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress alliance government in Karnataka. (ANI)