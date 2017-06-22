Will not call off alliance with JD(U): Lalu Yadav

[India], June 22 (ANI): Refuting the speculations of calling off alliance with the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said that he would appeal to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to rethink over his decision of supporting NDA's Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind.

"I will meet Nitish Kumar tomorrow. Though it is his personal opinion, but we will appeal him to rethink. This is no matter of betrayal, but we will not break alliance. He should not do a historical mistake. His decision of supporting Ram Nath Kovind is wrong," Lalu told the media after attending a meeting of Opposition parties over presidential nominee.

The JD(U) earlier in the day downplayed the reports of it opting out of the grand alliance and said that that favouring Kovind is the single incident where the party has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi asserted that his party supported Kovind because he has proven his calibre at all levels. "The JD(U) is a part of the united Opposition, This is an isolated incident. Ramnath Kovind's tenure in Bihar has been laudable. He has always performed his constitutional duties wonderfully. And as a governor, he has conducted himself very well and executed his duties with finesse," said Tyagi. The JD(U) had earlier decided to support Presidential Kovind and skip the Opposition meeting which was held on Thursday. "All the leaders have decided that we will support Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president. He is Bihar's first Governor who has been nominated for this post. We are very happy with this, it is a matter of Bihar's development," Senior JD (U) leader Ratnesh Sada said after meeting all party leaders here. Meanwhile, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi named former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as the Opposition's Presidential nominee. All 17 political parties have unanimously proposed name of Meira for forthcoming Presidential elections which is to be held on July 17. (ANI)