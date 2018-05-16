Will not disrupt Yamuna water supply to Delhi till May 21: Haryana to SC

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Haryana Government on Wednesday assured the Supreme Court that it will not disrupt the supply of Yamuna river water to New Delhi till Monday (May 21).

Meanwhile, the apex court also asked the Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for adjudication of water sharing dispute between the states.

Earlier on May 11, the Haryana Government told the top court that it will not disrupt or stop the supply of Yamuna water to the national capital till the court decides the case.

The Haryana Government on May 1 informed the apex court that water in the Yamuna river is about 3/4th as compared to last year, due to which, the water supply in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh is expected to be affected. The top court on April 23, directed the Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana to hold a meeting with the Secretary of Water Resources Ministry of Centre in order to sort out the dispute of sharing Yamuna's water. The move came after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said it was not receiving enough water to supply to the national capital. The DJB further alleged that Haryana had reduced by one-third the supply of Yamuna water, leading to a grave water crisis. The Delhi government earlier sought the apex court's direction to request the Haryana government to provide more water to Delhi. According to reports, the top court had earlier accused Haryana government of not releasing 450 cusecs of Yamuna water daily to Delhi for drinking in accordance with a 1996 order. (ANI)