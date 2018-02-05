Will not forgive Pak's action: Hansraj Ahir

[India], Feb 5. (ANI): Responding to the recent ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC), Minister of State Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Monday said India will not forgive Islamabad for it.

"We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," Ahir told ANI.

Ahir's statement came after four soldiers were killed and another injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan in Rajouri district on Sunday.

One officer, three jawans lost their lives after the Pakistani ranger initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, mortars and missiles, in Bhimber Gali sector, said the army. The army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on the Pakistani Army posts. Meanwhile, in the wake of the ceasefire 84 schools were closed in the district. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure. (ANI)