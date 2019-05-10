Will protect India on land, air, space: PM Modi

[India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that if voted back to power, his government will continue to take stringent action against terrorism like they did post-Pulwama terror attack.

Prime Minister Modi was responding to a question if he will take action against Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed like his government did in getting Masood Azhar listed as global terrorist recently.

"Don't waste your time by taking names. If there will be any danger to the country, no matter where it might be -- on land, in air or even in space -- we have taken steps, we will continue to take steps," Modi, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.

The Prime Minister added that he will continue to work against terrorism or any other threat to national security. In a major diplomatic win for India, Jaish-e-Mohammed Chief Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist by the UN on May 1. This came after China removed its technical hold on the latest proposal seeking Masood's blacklisting, following the Pulwama terror attack, during which India lost over 40 CRPF personnel. China had stalled India's proposal to enlist Azhar as a 'global terrorist' at least four times in the last 10 years -- in 2009, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Its latest hold drew widespread criticism, with China later withdrawing its hold to pave way for Masood's listing. (ANI)