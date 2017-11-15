Will protest against 'Padmavati' only after watching it, says MNS

[India], November 15 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing controversy over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati', the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said they will take a call on whether to protest against the flick only after watching it.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar told ANI, "Will not protest just for the sake of it, we will watch the film first and if something is found objectionable then will discuss it with Bhansali and take a stand."

Khopkar's statement comes hours after Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled.

Kalvi told ANI: "Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo (It's the flames of self-immolation which will burn many things. Stop if you can)." Yesterday, the Rajput Karni Sena members vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota protesting the trailer of 'Padmavati'. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The Karni Sena had earlier demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and also thrashed Bhansali. (ANI)