'Will recognise contribution of all, not just CWG'18 medalists'

[India], April 26 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said India would recognise the contribution of all participants of the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) held recently, and not just the medalists.

Speaking at a felicitation event for railway athletes who emerged victorious at the Commonwealth Games this year, Goyal said within the next 30 days, the government would introduce a new promotion policy, which will not only be objective, but subjective as well.

"Within the next 30 days, we'll introduce a new promotion policy, which will be largely objective and subjective also. We'll recognise the contribution of all and not just the medal winners," he said.

Lauding India's performance in this year's event at Gold Coast, Goyal stated that preparations for the next Olympic Games must begin immediately, adding that any obstacle in the same should be immediately eliminated. He further noted that Coal India and the Jharkhand government would set up a university to recruit and train tribal children at a young age itself to improve their preparedness and promote sports in the region. "There has been an awakening in the country on sports; it is now being seen as a career option, and our female players have shown it to be true. Best wishes to all the Commonwealth Games winners. I am proud that even at a young age, you have done so much to make the country proud," he added. On a related note, India ended their campaign at the Commonwealth Games with a medal haul of 66, including 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals, and stood third in the medal tally. (ANI)