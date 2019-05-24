Will send Jinnah portrait at AMU to Pakistan: Satish Gautam

[India], May 24 (ANI): After winning Lok Sabha elections from Aligarh for the second consecutive time, Satish Kumar Gautam of BJP said that his first priority is to "send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to Pakistan".

"Among my priorities is to send the portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah which is locked inside a room in AMU to Pakistan," said Gautam while talking to ANI.

"I will also work for the reservation of SC/ST students. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is our motto," he said.

Gautam secured 656215 votes defeating BSP candidate Ajeet Baliyan who bagged 426954 votes. BJP had won Aligarh seat five times in a row from 1991 to 2001 in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won back this seat in 2004 and lost it to the BSP in 2009. The BJP secured the Aligarh seat in 2014 when Satish Kumar Gautam defeated his BSP rival by over 2.87 lakh votes. (ANI)