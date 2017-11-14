Will set the ball rolling for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: UP CM

[India] November 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the Uttar Pradesh government will soon set the ball rolling for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and added that everyone's sentiments will be respected.

Speaking at a public gathering here, the Chief Minister said, "Chhattisgarh was Lord Ram's 'nanihal'. I was here in February after the construction of Ram temple. According to belief, Lord Ram first settled in his 'nanihal' and then went to his birthplace, Ayodhya. Initiative is being taken to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Have faith in me, as whatever will be done, it will be according to your sentiments and beliefs".

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that India's identity is closely associated with Ayodhya.

"I visited Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali. Members of the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh were scared of giving a visit there. They did not even want to take the name of Ayodhya," he said.

Chief Minister Adityanath further said after the formation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government at the Center, the construction of Ram Temple was expected to begin.

"The government always believed that the Ram temple will not be built without mutual consent. With the construction of the temple here further decisions will be made. The Supreme Court will hear that issue every day beginning from December 5," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the word 'Hindu' is a manifestation of pride not only in India, but also across the world, whereas the word 'Paki' is considered to be abusive.

"The word 'Hindu' is an identity of Hinduism in Nepal, Bhutan, Cambodia and Europe. The word which is getting recognition in the world, some people in India are annoyed with the same word," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister praised his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Raman Singh, for putting the state on the path of development.

"Chhattisgarh as a state has been progressing day by day. The credit goes to Chief Minister Raman Singh and his ministers," said Adityanath, who was here to attend an event.

"I am delighted to see the progress - be it in education, business or medical sector. Chhattisgarh has become a model for many states," the UP chief minister told mediapersons. (ANI)