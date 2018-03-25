Will show BJP what Congress is: Rahul in poll bound K'taka

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections in April, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a public rally here, remained upbeat about Congress' election campaign, claiming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get a reminder of grand old party's stature in the forthcoming elections.

"Even if BJP comes, or team B comes or even C team comes, Congress will win the election. We will show BJP what Congress is," said the 47-year-old Congress president.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a liar, he mocked the PM and said he carried a book to refer to his lies.

"Wherever Modi ji goes, he keeps lying. He keeps a book with him and turns pages to pick those lies. Chalo aaj 15 lakh wala jhooth boltey hain. Aaj yuvaon ko rozgaar wala jhaoth boltey hain aur aaj kisanon se jhooth bolte hain (today, I'll lie about Rs 15 lakhs. Today about the youth employment. Today, I'll lie to the farmers)," he said. Earlier in the day, Rahul, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. He also inaugurated the Indira canteen in Kollegala of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka and visited a tea stall here in the town. With elections for the 224-member Karnataka assembly on the horizon, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the BJP. While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to regain the southern state. (ANI)