Will sit on strike over sealing drive issue: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that if sealing issue is not stopped in the national capital by March 31, he will sit on strike with the traders.

Kejriwal further said that he had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue but the latter didn't respond.

" I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking time on sealing issue but he never responded; it is a two-minute job for him to solve this crisis," Kejriwal said in the Assembly here.

"If sealing is not stopped by March 31 we will sit on strike with the traders," Kejriwal added. Kejriwal had earlier sought an appointment with the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee to discuss the ongoing sealing drive issue in the national capital. Yesterday, Kejriwal told traders that if need be, he will leave his post and fight against the ongoing sealing along with them. While addressing a gathering of traders at Gandhi Nagar market, Kejriwal said though the power to stop the sealing drive was not with his government, he will work to end it. Earlier in the week, traders carried out a mock funeral procession to add to their protests against the sealing drives in the city, following the Confederation of All India Traders' (CAIT) call for a 'Bandh'. All markets in Delhi remained closed and no business activity took place as protesters attempted to oppose the sealing of commercial establishments here. Till now, over 1,500 commercial establishments have been sealed across the city.