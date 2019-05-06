Will stop sealing drives in Delhi if we get all 7 Lok Sabha seats, says Arvind Kejriwal

[India] May 6 (ANI): Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that if his party wins all the seven parliamentary seats here then he will be able to stop sealing drives against businesses.

At a press conference here, Kejriwal said, "Traders have been facing problem due to sealing drives for the past two years, if AAP wins all seats from Delhi then we will be able to stop sealing drives."

"We have managed to stop sealing drives in many areas of the national capital, using court's stay and Mayapuri area is a recent example. If we get all seats in Delhi we will surely stop sealing," he added.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said, "Traders, who were supporters of BJP are unhappy with Prime Minister Modi. Traders are approaching me and complaining that they have supported BJP through donations and votes in the past but now they want an alternative. This has happened due to policies of Prime Minister Modi like demonetization and GST which have caused huge loss to the economy." "Demonetization was the biggest scam in independent India. GST was also implemented without any planning and understanding," added Kejriwal. Criticising the Income Tax (I-T) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and notices, the AAP leader said, "These raids and notices have created an atmosphere of fear against common traders, who are not corrupt. This is a sort of tax terrorism that has caused harm to trade and economy in the country." "Some traders are still supporting PM Modi despite complaining that they have suffered a huge loss in their business. They say that the will vote for Modi because of nationalism," the AAP leader added. Kejriwal further said, "I want to tell those traders supporting BJP Modi that PM Modi's nationalism is fake nationalism." Citing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that he wanted Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister of India again, Kejriwal alleged, "if Pakistan's Prime Minister wants Modi to become Prime Minister of India again then this shows that Modi has good relations with Pakistan." "If any question is asked regarding this then that person will be attacked even though he might be a chief minister of a state," added Kejriwal indirectly referring to attack on him during an election rally on Saturday in Delhi. The AAP leader said, "There can be no nationalism without good trade and economy. A country is strong only when its people have good income and trade is prosperous. referring to PM Modi's comment last month during an election rally that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee., the AAP leader also alleged, "Prime Minister Modi has been trying to do horse trading in West Bengal." Delhi will go to polls on May 6. The counting for Lok Sabha Polls will begin on May 23. (ANI)