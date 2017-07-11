Will support Nitish Kumar only if central leadership orders: BJP Bihar unit

New Delhi: The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday downplayed reports that it would be extending 'outside' support to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been facing pressure over the CBI raids at his ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's residence.





Speaking to ANI, BJP Bihar chief Nityanand Rai said the decision to extend support or not rests with the central leadership and hence, they will act accordingly if such orders are given.



"Extending support or not (to Nitish Kumar) is a matter of the central leadership. The state unit will act accordingly. The Centre has to decide on it," Rai told ANI.

The remarks come at a time when the Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has been in soup after Lalu Yadav's son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was booked on charges of corruption.

Apart from that, Lalu's wife Rabri Devi, former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) managing director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata were booked on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Earlier today, a crucial meet took place after a growing demand of Tejashwi's resignation.

It was announced that no discussion took place regarding Tejashwi's resignation. In fact, his work was appreciated.

"Tejashwi Yadav has been a good leader and will always remain one," the party said.

Targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RJD said, "There has been an attempt to fade us, but it will not happen. We will emerge like we have always in the past as well."