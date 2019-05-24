Will support those at Centre who agree to settle long pending issue of Odisha, says BJD leader

[India], May 20 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Monday said that if the need arises his party will support that combination in the Centre which agrees to settle some of the unsettled and long pending issues of Odisha.

Talking to ANI, BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik said, "We would probably support some party or some kind of combination, whoever forms the government at the Centre and agrees to settle some of the unsettled and long pending issues of Odisha."

On being asked whether the regional parties like BJD will be kingmaker at the Centre, The BJD leader said, "As Biju Patnaik had said whatever party supports those issues that Centre had neglected so far, we will support them, if the need arises."

"The Exit polls seem to be too far fetched and they do not represent the mood of the nation. All I can say that there is a trend suggesting that NDA is emerging as the largest coaliting," he added. On being asked about the prediction for Odisha assembly polls, The BJD leader further said, "The results we predict in Odisha may vary from the Exit polls as our assessment is accurate and our sample size for assembly polls is huge." "We are going to repeat the performance of 2014 in Odisha, however, it will be prudent to wait till May 23, when the results will be declared," he added. The Exit polls on television channels on Sunday projected the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to retain power at the Centre with most of the pollsters giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha. (ANI)