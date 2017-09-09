Will take action against Ryan International if lapses found, assures Khattar

[India], Sept. 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that stern action will be taken against Ryan International School if lapses are found on their part.

The chief minister's reaction came after a seven-year-old student was brutally murdered in the school's toilet.

Khattar said that the authorities have been directed to complete all formalities within seven days.

"This is very sad incident and a very heinous crime. The administration has nabbed the suspect and I have directed the authorities to complete formalities within seven days. I would also request the court to punish the perpetrator as earliest as possible," he said.

"We have asked for report and the principal of the school has been suspended. Whatever lapses will be found will be acted against," he said. He said that the government will soon issue circular to instruct all schools in the state to tighten their security measures. On the being quizzed about any decision to cancel Ryan International school's registration, Khattar said that action will be taken as per the reports. Khattar said there is no question of CBI probe in this matter as the Haryana Police have successfully nabbed the perpetrator and he has accepted him crime. "There is no question of CBI enquiry, the Haryana Police have arrested the culprit. There is no matter of transferring the case to the CBI," he said. Meanwhile, Haryana PWD Minister Rao Narbir Singh met the family of the boy found dead in Gurugram's school toilet and assured the victim's kin that probe will be done to their satisfaction. "I have assured them that the probe will be done to the satisfaction of the family," Rao Narbir said. He further told the reports that it is the tendency of common people to ask for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and decision will be taken on the same later on. Meanwhile, a Gurugram Court earlier in the day sent the accused involved in the murder of a seven-year old student of Ryan International School to three days of police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday. Meanwhile, the school authorities, represented by Acting Principal Neerja Batra, assured that security measures will be reviewed immediately and all necessary improvements would be made. "Following the tragic incident at our school yesterday, the school authorities have seriously taken up the review of the security measures at the school. All necessary improvements and measures are being audited and reinforced with the help of experts. We are also seeking advice from the Police department to guide us in this regard," the official notice of the school said. "While, we are all in great shock and grief at the loss of life of our beloved student Pradhyuman Thakur, we are taking these steps simultaneously to ensure vigorous safety measures in place for all our students and staff. We are closely working with the investigating authorities so that we could be guided further with their expertise," it further noted. Earlier, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended, the lawyer of the victim's parents said. (ANI)