Will take giant leap in future, says Rajnath

[India], May 31 (ANI): Hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conceded defeat in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya and Uttar Pradesh's Kairana by-poll results, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the party will take a giant leap in the future.

"To take a giant leap, you will have to take two steps back. We will take a giant leap in future," he said at a press conference in Bhopal.

As of now, the BJP has won Palghar and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats (NDPP alliance), and the Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan is leading by over 43,000 votes, followed by BJP's Mriganka Singh in the prestigious Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. In Maharashtra, the BJP lost to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary constituency. (ANI)