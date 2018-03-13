Will take strict action against driver: Uber

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): After an Uber cab driver was arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting a women passenger here, the cab service provider on Tuesday apologised and ensured strict action against the accused.

Clarifying their stance on the same, Uber immediately removed the driver partner's access from the Uber App.

"We regret the unfortunate experience the rider had during her trip. Uber takes the safety of riders and drivers using the Uber App extremely seriously. The drivers in the present incident have violated the terms of the agreement that Uber signs with its Driver-Partners. Such behaviour puts our riders and driver partners at risk and is not tolerated," an Uber spokesperson said.

"We immediately removed the driver partner's access to the Uber App and will take strict action against him for letting an unregistered driver without a licence access his account and take trips via Uber App. We will also take strict action against the unauthorised driver. We stand ready to support law enforcement authorities with any information needed for their investigation," the spokesperson added. The incident took place last night. The 25-year-old driver had allegedly locked the car doors, when the woman tried to escape, by activating the car's central locking system. According to reports, when the woman got into the cab, the first thing she noticed was that the vehicle did not have a yellow number plate and minutes into the ride, she allegedly found the driver's conduct suspicious. Upon realising that the driver allegedly chose an isolated route over her preferred route, she tried to jump out of the car; but the driver activated the central locking system. The woman, however, managed to unlock the door and jump out when the cab slowed down again near a CNG pump in Jahangirpuri. After this, she approached the Mahender Park Police Station and filed a complaint regarding the same. The police arrested the intoxicated driver from a Haryana village and also recovered his car. (ANI)