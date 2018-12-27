Will talk and sort out issues: Raj Babbar on Akhilesh's alliance statement

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav sent warning signals to the Congress party regarding Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh in next year's general elections, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar said that both the parties will talk and sort these issues as people want them to fight elections together.

"Resentment is showing in the statement of Samajwadi Party's national leader. One never gets upset with someone estranged. Congress and SP leadership will talk and sort these issues. People want us to fight elections together," Babbar told ANI.

Expressing his disappointment with the Congress for not including SP's lone MLA in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday gave broad hints that the Congress may be kept out of an Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh. The SP president added that Congress's move has cleared the way for the SP to choose its line. "We thank the Congress party for not making our MLA a minister in the Madhya Pradesh. They have cleared the path," the SP chief said while responding to a question on the structure of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)