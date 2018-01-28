Will try to accommodate all issues: Sumitra Mahajan on Budget Session

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday said that efforts will be made to accommodate all the issues in the upcoming Budget session.

Speaking to the media after the all-party meeting, Mahajan said, "several issues were discussed and we will try to accommodate all of them. Today, everyone said they will cooperate, so I hope the Budget session goes on smoothly."

The Lok sabha Speaker further informed that the first phase of the session comprises 36 hours, of which only 19 hours will be left for discussions.

The session is divided into two parts with eight sittings in first and 23 sittings in the second part, she told. The first session is scheduled from January 29 to February 9, while the second session will be held from March 5 to April 6 The Union Budget for 2018-19 will be presented on February 1. (ANI)