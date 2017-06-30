Will try to be the leader this culturally rich country needs: Meira Kumar

[India] June 30 (ANI): Opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Friday said that this election is not only a contest for a supreme position, but also underlines the country's ideology.

"It's not just a contest for the supreme position of land. It's a very strong articulation of what we stand for and our ideology. I will put all my efforts to become the kind of leader this diverse and culturally rich country needs," Kumar said while addressing a press conference here.

She requested the citizens to stay strong and support her so that she could lead them the way.

"I whole-heartedly wish for the growth and success of this country, especially the small traders and backward classes who need support," Kumar asserted. She will meet all legislators of the Congress and its allies who are or were in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The election for the highest office of the country will be held on July 17. UPA-led by Congress has nominated Meira Kumar against Ram Nath Kovind, BJP-led NDA's candidate for the polls. The 72-year old politician and five-time Member of Parliament (MP) met MLAs and MLCs of UPA partners - Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP). (ANI)