Will you be able to run your govt if officers don't show up: Kejriwal to PM

New Delhi: A team of doctors and an ambulance at Delhi L-G Anil Baijal's house. Doctors have been monitoring the health of the fasting AAP ministers since they they went on a sit-in five days ago.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today wrote a fresh letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, seeking his intervention to end the IAS officers' "strike" even as he hit out at his detractors, saying the sit-in was "not for personal gains" but for greater good of the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal, in a video message today attacked the BJP, alleging the bureaucrats' strike was to "throw roadblocks" in the working of the AAP government.

"I have told the LG and (deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to him (Anil Baijal) yesterday and even sent a message on WhatsApp. But, no response from his side. We got no response to the letter I wrote to the PM. So, today again I wrote to the prime minister," he said.

The latest letter by Kejriwal was in response to an invite to attend a meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday. "I have asked the PM, if in his meetings officers don't show up, will he be able to run the government for a day? Then why have you allowed the strike of officers in Delhi. It is not good to bother people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal yesterday had written to Modi, seeking his intervention to end the strike, claiming that Lt Governor Anil Baijal was doing "nothing" to end the impasse.

A team of doctors yesterday conducted a health check-up of Kejriwal's deputy Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain at the L-G office, who are on indefinite hunger strike to press for their demands.

Kejriwal said in his fresh letter to Modi, he has reiterated the demands. The AAP government has sought that the L-G direct the IAS officers to end their "strike" and act against those who have struck work.

They also want the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration. "I have again asked him (PM) to do something. It is not alright to have this strike be allowed. So, on Sunday, will go to the PM's residence, lot of people of Delhi will go to his residence and appeal to him to have the strike cancelled," he said. Kejriwal hoped that the prime minister will ensure that the "strike" ends.

"If not, then after Sunday we will be go to every household. Our workers will reach out to 10 lakh households in the city and collect signatures on a letter on this obstruction to Delhi government work and on the issue of full statehood to Delhi. These 10 lakh families will then agitate for full statehood and against this strike of IAS officers," he claimed.