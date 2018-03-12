Wings India 2018: Public miffed with dull show

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): With only limited planes on display, visitors were left highly disappointed at the Wings India-2018 civil aviation show in Hyderabad.

The organisers also decided to scrap the acrobatic display of planes, which was a major crowd puller in all the previous editions of the expo. Unlike the previous editions that witnessed the presence of 29 aircrafts, only 15 were on display at the exhibition this year.

Apart from this, the one who paid Rs 400 as an entry fee to see an aircraft from close, was only allowed to reach as far as the fence. Only those who had bought tickets worth Rs 2,100 were allowed to get past the fence.

Observers said on the penultimate day of the event, which was thrown open for public, saw a much lesser turnout as compared to the previous events. Speaking to ANI, a visitor Ramkishore expressed disappointment over the arrangements and said that they wanted to see it practically instead of understanding the theory stuff. "This is the first time am coming here. We expected that Airshow would be like last time which left us the disappointment. They organized an exhibition of the aviation technology but we want to see it practically instead of the theory stuff," he added. Another visitor, Mahati said it would have been better if they were allowed to see the aircraft from near instead of putting fences. Prachi, a student said that she expected a lot from the air show, but was left disappointed. "I expected that there will be the air show, but it was totally against to my expectations. They should have conducted air show as we are paying the huge amount of entry fees," she said. The biennial Aero Show was inaugurated by IT minister KT Ramarao and delegated from different states took part in it. (ANI)