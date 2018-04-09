Wings of Jet Airways flight 'brushes' with catering van at Delhi Airport, all on board safe

New Delhi: The Jet Airways on Sunday said they are investigating the incident that took place at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, wherein its aircraft hit a food truck.





The private carrier spokesperson, through a statement, informed that all 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the aircraft is being inspected by a technical team.





"Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities," read the statement issued by the spokesperson.



Earlier on Sunday evening, a massive accident was averted after the right wing tip of Jet Airways flight 9W 545, travelling from Dubai to Delhi, came in contact with a catering vehicle, as the aircraft was being parked at its designated bay, post-landing.

The wing of the aircraft got stuck under the Taj Sats' food truck, on the runway.

However, it was taken care of before any major mishap could take place.