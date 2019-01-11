Winter session historic due to Quota bill: NS Tomar

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister NS Tomar on Thursday said that the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament will be remembered as historic for the passing of 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Speaking to scribes after the culmination of the winter session, Tomar said, "Government was ready to discuss all matters but it couldn't be done. But it will be remembered as a historical session due to the passing of the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill. It was an aspiration of crores of underprivileged Indians."

Sharing details of productivity of both the upper and lower house of parliament, he further added, "The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 47% and that of Rajya Sabha was about 27%." The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs. The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate, a day after the Lok Sabha passed it with 323 votes against 3 votes. The provision will become law once President Ram Nath Kovind signs it. (ANI)