Winter Session: MP Dushyant Chautala rides tractor to Parliament

[India], December 15 (ANI): Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Member of Parliament (MP) Dushyant Chautala rode a tractor to Parliament on Friday.

Riding a polished green tractor, the Hisar MP reached Parliament in style to attend the Winter Session.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till December 18 after paying tribute to Parliament's current and former members, who have passed away recently.

The session, which began on Friday, more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018.

This session will have 14 sittings. Legislations on triple talaq and granting constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled for discussion and passage. (ANI)