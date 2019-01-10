Winter Session of Parliament quite productive, 5 bills passed, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the Parliament's Winter Session 2018 was "a successful session in terms of wide participation of all political parties" and the productivity of Lok Sabha was pegged at 47 per cent while that of the Rajya Sabha at 27 per cent, while five bills were passed.

"The special achievement of this session of Parliament was that both the Houses passed the 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill. It has been a historical achievement. This was an aspiration of crores of underprivileged Indian citizens," said Minister Tomar.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel, also presented on the occasion, said: "The passing of the historic 124th Constitutional Amendment Bill is a proof of the fact that the government has been ready to discuss all issues of national importance in the Parliament and pass important bills, provided that the government received support from all political parties."

"The Parliament's Winter Session-2018 commenced on December 11, and the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on January 8, which provided 17 sittings spread over a period of 29 days. Whereas, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on January 9, which provided 18 sittings spread over a period of 30 days. The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 47 per cent and that of the Rajya Sabha was approximately 27 per cent," added Minister Tomar.

During the session, as many as 17 Bills (12 in the Lok Sabha and five in the Rajya Sabha) were introduced. The Lok Sabha passed 14 bills and while the Rajya Sabha passed four Bills during the session. A total of five bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha also passed two important Bills, namely, the Aadhar and other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Three Bills replacing the Ordinances, namely, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018, the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, and The Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which were promulgated by the President, were considered and passed by the Lok Sabha. The Bills are presently in the Rajya Sabha.

The other major highlight of the Session was the passing of the Constitution (124 Amendment Bill, 2019) which will provide reservation in services and educational institutions for economically weaker sections in the general category.

"The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Central Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple (Disabilities) Amendment Bill, 2018; the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were passed by both the Houses of Parliament," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tomar.

In the Lok Sabha, short duration discussion under Rule 193 was held on Rafale deal. Another short duration discussion on natural calamities in various parts of the country, particularly in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha with special reference to cyclones like Gaja, Titli, and so on was initiated in the Lok Sabha and remained inconclusive.

Proclamation issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 19, 2018, under Article 356 of the Constitution in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and adopted in the Lok Sabha on December 28 and in the Rajya Sabha on January 2-3 respectively.

Four Pending Bills were withdrawn in the Rajya Sabha, namely, the Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013; the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005; the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005; and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015.

The Bill, as passed by the Lok Sabha and transmitted to the Rajya Sabha for its recommendation, is not likely to be returned to the Lok Sabha within the period of fourteen days from the date of its receipt in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill will be deemed to have been passed by both the Houses at the expiration of the said period in the form in which it was passed by the Lok Sabha under Clause (5) of Article 109 of the Constitution.

BILLS INTRODUCED IN THE LOK SABHA

* The Dam Safety Bill, 2018

* The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018

* The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Appropriation (No. 6) Bill, 2018

* The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Trade Unions (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Constitution (One Hundred Twenty Four) Amendment Bill, 2019

BILLS INTRODUCED IN RAJYA SABHA

* The Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2018

* The National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2019

* The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

* The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019

BILLS PASSED BY THE LOK SABHA

* The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018

* The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2018

* The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018

* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Central Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple (Disabilities) Amendment Bill, 2018

* The Muslim Women (Protection on Marriage) Bill, 2018

* The Appropriation (No. 6) Bill, 2018

* The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

* The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019

* The Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

* The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Constitution (One Hundred Twenty Four) Amendment Bill, 2019

BILLS PASSED BY THE RAJYA SABHA

* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Central Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple (Disabilities) Amendment Bill, 2018

* The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2019

* The Constitution (One Hundred Twenty Four) Amendment Bill, 2019

BILLS PASSED BY BOTH THE HOUSES

* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Central Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple (Disabilities) Amendment Bill, 2018

* The Appropriation (No.6) Bill, 2018

* The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2019

* The Constitution (One Hundred Twenty Four) Amendment Bill, 2019

WITHDRAWN BILLS

* The Nalanda University (Amendment) Bill, 2013

* The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005

* The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2005

* The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2015 (ANI)