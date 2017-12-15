Winter Session: Oppn corners PM Modi over Pakistan-Gujarat polls row

[India], December 15 (ANI): The winter session of Parliament began on a stormy note in Rajya Sabha on Friday and was adjourned till 2:30 pm following uproar over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks, alleging collusion between Manmohan Singh and others with Pakistan for Gujarat polls.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said it was a serious allegation which needed to be proved, otherwise the prime minister should issue an apology.

"A big issue that is not just national but international need to be discussed. Issue is the allegations made by Prime Minister Modi against former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former vice-president Hamid Ansari, former army chief and others of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat assembly election," Azad told media after the adjournment.

The house also witnessed stormy scenes over rebel Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar's disqualification issue and slogan "Taanashahi Nahin Chalegi" (Dictatorship will not be accepted) was raised during the proceedings. On December 4, Yadav and Anwar were disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on the grounds that they had attended events of opposition parties defying their party's directives. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi introduced the newly inducted cabinet ministers in Rajya Sabha. After the uproar, the upper house was adjourned till 2:30 pm. The winter session, which began on Friday, will see 14 sittings until its concluding day on January 5, 2018. Legislations on triple talaq and granting constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled during this session. (ANI)