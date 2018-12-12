Winter Session: TMC gives notice in RS to raise RBI issue

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to "immediately discuss the threat to nation's institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)".

The Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha is related to suspension of rules which says "Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being."

The session, which commenced on December 11, will have 20 sittings spread over a period of 29 days. The Opposition parties are also expected to raise issues like Rafale deal and alleged government interference in the functioning of institutions like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). TMC's move came after the post of RBI Governor fell vacant on Monday when Urjit Patel resigned, weeks after differences between the central bank and the government became public. Patel, 54, quit the post about nine months before his three-year term was to come to an end in September 2019. Patel, who cited "personal reasons" for quitting the prestigious post, is the first RBI governor to resign since 1990.