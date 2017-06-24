With 42 killed, bloodiest Ramzan in Kashmir in years

Srinagar: At least 42 people, including nine policemen, were killed in Kashmir in June in what could be the bloodiest Ramzan in the Valley in recent years. The toll includes 27 terrorists and six civilian deaths.

A senior police officer said that Friday's lynching has resulted in fear among the lower rungs of security forces. Although the killing drew criticism from all quarters, security forces believe it's insufficient to deter people from acting against cops.

Police forces have been a target for both terrorists and civilians. Director general of police S P Vaid said three people were behind Pandith's murder, and police have arrested two of them.