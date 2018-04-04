With an eye on Madhya Pradesh polls, 5 'sadhus' get status of minister

Bhopal: In a strange decision, Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday accorded five ‘sadhus’ the status of minister of state.

In a notification issued here, the government said five sadhus--‘Computer Baba’, Yogendra Mahant, Narmadanand, Hariharnand, and Bhabyu Maharaj--have been accorded status of minister of state to create awareness among the people on environmental protection along Narmada . The Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in society.

Interestingly, one of them had earlier threatened to launch “Narmada scam campaign” on April 1 to expose the alleged “hollowness” of Narmada Seva Yatra, undertaken by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to create awareness on conservation of the river Narmada, last year.

Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known among his devotees as Computer Baba for his “sharp” mind, had earlier declared to launch his 15-day “Narmada scam Yatra” along the bank of river Narmada in the state on April one. He however had later shelved his plan suddenly without assigning any reason.

The Baba had earlier raised many eyebrows when he had sought permission to land his chopper on the bank of Narmada during the “Kumbh Mela” in February, 2014.

Incidentally, the coordinator of the abandoned Narmada scam campaign, Yogendra Mahant is among five “sadhus” who have been accorded minister of state status by the MP government.

The state's "generosity" on "sadhus" has invited criticism from the Opposition Congress.

“The CM is trying to appease the ‘sadhus’ and ‘sants’ to harvest electoral gains for ruling BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state, due in November this year. It is a bizarre decision to grant status of state minister to the ‘sadhus’”, Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedy said.

BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal however defended the decision, saying that the religious leaders would help in conservation of the river by creating awareness among the people.