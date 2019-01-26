With great enthusiasm, India celebrates 70th Republic Day

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): With great enthusiasm and fervour, all states across the country hoisted tricolour flag in parades as a part of the 70th Republic Day celebrations.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari unfurled the tricolour at their respective residences in the national capital while Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah unfurled the tricolour at the party office.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the Republic Day celebration in Raipur. In Odisha, Governor Ganeshi Lal marked his presence during the celebration in Bhubaneswar.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchanged sweets with their Bangladeshi counterparts at Fulbari along the Indo-Bangladesh border near Siliguri in West Bengal. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag in Chennai at the event attended by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam while Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan hoisted tricolour in Vijayawada. Saints at Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj also celebrated the day by hoisting the tricolour flag. In Maharashtra, more than 3,500 students gathered to create large portraits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the eve of Republic Day in Pune. In New Delhi, Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani -- who lost his life while killing six terrorists in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir -- was awarded the Ashok Chakra. The award was received by his wife and mother from President Ram Nath Kovind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in the morning, which was followed by unfurling of the flag by President Ram Nath Kovind. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest. The parade at Rajpath had representation from various states and exhibited India's rich cultural diversity. (ANI)