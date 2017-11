With impressive detective work, cops jail donkeys in UP for eating 'costly plants'

#WATCH Police release a herd of donkeys from district jail in UP's Jalaun. They had been detained for destroying plants outside jail pic.twitter.com/RkV8Hng0k2

— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017 Jail superintendent Tulsi Ram Sharma said, “Various types of saplings were planted in the district jail premises for beautification.”

“Those were damaged by the horses and donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up,” he said.

The owner of the animals, Kamlesh, said the horses and donkey were released on Monday evening.

“For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. It was with their intervention the animals were released,” he said.