With Lok Sabha elections in mind, BJP celebrates Makar Sankranti

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are leaving no stone unturned to garner public support for their party.

A number of party leaders celebrated the Hindu festival of "Makar Sankranti" and "Lohri", looking for an ample opportunity to festoon their vote bank, party ranks, and files.

BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Udit Raj and Vijay Goel reached out to the commoners in lieu of celebrating the two festivals.

Speaking to ANI, Goel said that thousands of people have come to celebrate Makar Sankranti and the party leaders are reaching out to them, telling them about the policies and programmes of the NDA government.

"Thousands of people have come to celebrate the festival. All is well within the party and Delhi BJP is united," said Goel. On the other hand, Udit Raj, Member of Parliament (MP) from North-West Delhi, who is said to be disenchanted with the party over some issues, also celebrated the festival with zeal and fervour. Meanwhile, Member of Lok-Sabha from north-east Delhi Manoj Tiwari said: "We need Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for 5 more years. Now every step of BJP is towards the Lok-Sabha elections. We will remind the public about our good work and policies and programmes meant for their welfare." (ANI)