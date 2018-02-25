With love: Sridevi seen blowing kisses in last video

Mumbai: India is reeling with the news of the untimely death of female superstar Sridevi Kapoor. She passed away in Dubai at 3 AM on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest.

Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi's real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. She was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding and the following is the last footage that was captured supposedly minutes before her death.

Condolences continue to pour in even as her fans come to terms with the news of her death. In a teary-eyed tribute, Kamal Haasan speaks of her astounding climb up the ladder of superstardom, due to sheer dedication. He shares cherished memories with Sridevi and adds, "The lullaby of 'Sadma' rings in my ears." Watch video for more. Anil Ambani sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Sridevi's body to India later on Sunday. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1:30 PM on Sunday. According to sources, the aircraft is expected to return late tonight. Although there has been no word from her family, it is expected that Sridevi's funeral will take place on Monday.