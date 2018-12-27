With MoU not facilitating extradition of economic offenders, UK-India pact on illegal immigrants stuck

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): India cannot sign an agreement with the United Kingdom (UK) on the deportation of illegal immigrants as the proposed MoU does not facilitate the extradition of fugitive economic offenders, sources told ANI.

India has been pushing for the extradition of absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted by India for loan frauds, money laundering and other economic offences.

A major breakthrough was achieved on December 10 when the Westminster Magistrate's Court found merit in the charges registered against Mallya in India and approved his extradition. The matter now lies with the UK's Secretary of State, with Mallya having the option of moving higher courts.

Meanwhile, India is also pursuing the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is reportedly in the UK. Along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, Modi is accused of having duped the Punjab National Bank of nearly USD 2 billion. Sources said that while India has no objections in taking back illegal immigrants, an unrealistic timeframe set by the UK is another factor preventing India from signing the agreement. India will need more time to review the records of the alleged illegal immigrants due to its federal structure. The Indian Cabinet had agreed to the MoU before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK in April, with the agreement set to be signed during the Prime Minister's visit to the island nation. However, India pulled out of the agreement due to the MEA's apprehensions after India were given a period of 15 days to confirm the nationality of a migrant. (ANI)