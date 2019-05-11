With no water and power for days, Bhubaneswar villagers stage protest

[India], May 11 (ANI): Residents of Raghunathpur village in the district on Saturday staged a protest, alleging non-availability of water and power and discriminatory attitude of the authorities in carrying out the restoration work after they were hit by the cyclone 'Fani.'

A resident of the village told ANI: "It has been 9 to 10 days, but no one from the administration has come here to survey the devastation caused by the cyclone Fani. No one listens to us."

"We want at least assurance from the government on when we will get the electricity. Until full assessment and restoration work is completed, we demand that the administration provide us with water tankers," said the villager.

Protesters alleged that the authorities engaged in carrying out restoration and relief work ignored their area since it is inhabited by the lower-middle class people. Nivedita, another protester, said: "There is electricity supply to the streetlights of the area. Power supply to apartments has also been restored but nobody came to our area to assess the situation. We are facing an acute water and power problem." Another villager, Somnath Panda, said: "There is no electricity for the last eight days in our village. When complained, the authorities said they cannot attend our area as they lack manpower but electricity is being supplied in the near-by society where the high-profile people live. Our area with more than 1,000 middle-class and other poor people have no electricity or water facility." Extremely severe cyclone 'Fani' wreaked havoc in Odisha after it hit the coast in Puri district on May 3. At least, 43 people have reportedly been killed in the cyclone. (ANI)