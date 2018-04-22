With onset of summer, nation facing acute shortage of drinking water

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): Even before the summer has fully set in, the acute water crisis has gripped many parts of the country.

According to some surveys, people are facing water shortage this summer due to the depletion of water levels.

Some parts of Jaipur in the desert state of Rajasthan has been declared as 'dark zone' (regions with depleting groundwater), as water crisis hits the city with the onset of summer.

The villagers from Kho Nagoriyan have been continuously complaining of inconvenience and lack of water in their area as the summer peaks.

Locals said, "We are entirely dependent on government water tankers which also come in a gap of two to three days with only 4,000 litres of water for 4,000 to 5,000 people. We do not even get sufficient water for drinking." Earlier in the day, Locals in Maharashtra blocked National Highway and pelted stones on government vehicles to protest over the shortage of drinking water in Aurangabad's Khuldabad. One of the protestors, who were surviving solely at water tankers sent by the government, alleged that the water provided to them is contaminated. "Water has been provided after 18 days and that too through a tanker. The water is contaminated and spreading diseases among locals," a protestor said in Maharashtra. With the temperature in many parts of India approaching 40 degrees, people are suffering from severe water scarcity. Interestingly, on the other hand, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow has installed coolers for animals to beat the heat. The zoo management has also changed the diet of animals to keep them cool during the summer season. (ANI)