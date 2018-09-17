With Parrikar in hospital, Cong stakes claim to form govt in Goa

New Delhi: With ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi, the Goa Congress with its 14 MLAs, has staked claim to form government in the state and have submitted a letter to the governor.

Chandrakant Kavlekar, Congress Legislature Party Chief said, "We're the single largest party and should have been given the chance earlier. See how the government is functioning today. "Govt hote huye bhi na ke barabar hai. The government exists in name only."

Kavlekar said the Congress has the numbers and will be staking claim. "The governor will be here tomorrow. We'll request him for it," Kavlekar said.

The Congress has submitted two memorandums and has requested that a situation where the state has to undergo elections within 18 months shouldn't arise. "People elected us for 5 years. If present govt is not capable of functioning, we should be given the chance, we'll do it," Kavlekar said. In the 40-member Goa assembly, the Congress is the largest party with 16 MLAs, five short of the halfway mark. At present, the BJP-led alliance has a strength of 23 legislators, with 14 from the BJP, three each from regional parties Goa Forward and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents. The Opposition comprises 16 of the Congress and one NCP member.