Withdraw order capping educational aid to martyrs' kids: Rajya Sabha MP to Sitharaman

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking the reversal of a government order that has capped educational expenses paid to children of martyrs or disabled soldiers at Rs 10,000 per month.

The cap was imposed earlier this year following the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission report.

"The services and sacrifices of our soldiers cannot be repaid ever and it is our moral obligation to ensure their families do not face any hardships and difficulties," Chandrasekhar wrote in the letter.

The letter further read "capping the fund goes against the very principle by which this scheme was implemented". Amid demands not to go ahead with the decision, a letter dated September 13, issued by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, capped the fee for tuition and hostel at Rs 10,000 per month, as per the recommendations. According to sources, the defence ministry was apprised of the matter, indicating that a decision on the issue could be taken soon.