Withdrawal of 131 riot cases in UP a 'mockery of Constitution'

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday castigated the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for initiating the withdrawal of 131 cases relating to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

"They (BJP) are making a mockery of the Constitution and the IPC. Government should take action against those because of whom around 50,000 people became homeless," Owaisi told ANI.

Questioning the basis for withdrawing the cases, Owaisi remarked, "BJP is ruling by rule of religion and not by rule of law. BJP is appeasing those who believe in their Hindu ideology."

The communal riots in Muzaffarnagar that took place in 2013 and spilled out to neighbouring Shamli, claimed at least 62 lives and left more than 50,000 people homeless. It is notable that prominent BJP leaders were also booked in connection with the case. (ANI)