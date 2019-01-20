Within 100 days, all those oppressed will be free, says Rahul Gandhi

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Sunday vowed that within 100 days, all unemployed youth, oppressed farmers and other neglected people will be freed from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government's "tyranny and incompetence."

The Congress president's comments were in reply to Modi's "Bachao, Bachao" remark on the anti-BJP rally held in Kolkata.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul said, "Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of small businessmen in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence. In 100 days they will be free."

On Saturday, Modi slammed the TMC-organised rally in Kolkata. While questioning the basis of their unity, Prime Minister said that participants of the rally just wanted to save themselves. "They have all gathered there and are shouting 'Bachao, Bachao, Bachao'," Modi said. It is noteworthy that Rahul Gandhi along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi skipped the mega rally, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, DMK president MK Stalin, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, BSP leader Satish Misra and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh among others. (ANI)