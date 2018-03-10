Within six weeks CMB has to be constituted: O Panneerselvam

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday urged the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within six weeks.

Panneerselvam said, "Within six weeks the Cauvery Management Board has to be constituted. Tamil Nadu will take its stand only after seeing what is actually done in this regard."

The Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the Central Government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee within six weeks.

The apex court had also increased Karnataka's share of Cauvery water and reduced Tamil Nadu's share to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet. (ANI)