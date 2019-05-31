Woman, 4-year-old son found dead in Delhi

[India], May 31 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman and her four-year-old son were found dead at their house in Central Delhi's Prem Nagar area here on Thursday evening, police said.

Patel Nagar police station received a PCR call at 7:03 pm that one boy has been discovered hanging inside a house in Prem Nagar, near Gaushala Mandir, Patel Nagar. Subsequently, another call was received at 7:09 pm claiming a woman and child were found dead in the house.

The woman, Roopa Devi, was found lying on the floor of the house with her throat slit. Her son, Rocky was also found dead lying on the floor, apparently due to hanging.

Roopa's husband Rajiv Kumar works in a factory at Rama Road, Moti Nagar. Further investigation in the case is currently underway. (ANI)