Woman accuses husband of forceful religious conversion in Haryana

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): A woman from Haryana has alleged that her husband forced her to convert to Islam.

She has accused her husband of threatening her with 'talaq' (divorce) if she does not convert to Islam.

Speaking to ANI, she also alleged that when she lodged a complaint against the same in 2016, her husband and his friend created her account on Facebook and posted nude photos of her.

Panchkula Police arrested the accused husband under sections 66 (computer-related offences) and 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, and denied that any complaint was received in regards to forceful religious conversion.

"We have arrested one accused now- the husband who sent the photos to his friend from his wife's account. We have found no involvement of that friend. As per our investigation, the photos have not been sent anywhere else," Rajesh Kumari, SHO, Women Police Station, Sector 5, Panchkula told ANI. (ANI)