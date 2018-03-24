Woman adopts 400 stray dogs in Nagpur

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): Stray dogs are the ones who are often shooed away but a woman in Nagpur has proved that humanity is still alive as she has been feeding more than 400 stray dogs on a daily basis for the past 20 years.

Jaya Wankhede, who adopted more than 400 stray dogs, has saved these dogs from starvation. Like a caring mother, Jaya is not only feeding them regularly, but also giving love and comfort to these stray dogs.

In this great work, Jaya's husband Jayant Wankhade also supports her.

Everyday, Jaya cooks over 200 chapatis, brown rice, boiled vegetables and meat, then she loads them onto her two-wheeler and personally feeds these dogs all over the city. She not only feeds them but also maintains their proper hygiene she served them in steel plates and bowls which are cleaned properly after every meal. Jaya also gives them proper medical care by taking them to vets. (ANI)