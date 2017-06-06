Woman allegedly gang-raped, daughter thrown out of auto in Haryana

Gurugram: A woman has alleged gang-rape by an auto rickshaw driver in Haryana's Gurugram.





When the woman objected, the driver threw the woman's nine-month old daughter out of the auto.





The incident took place earlier on May 29 when she was going to meet her in-laws after an argument with her husband.





The woman yesterday filed a complaint of gang-rape and murder in Manesar Sector Police Station.





A case has been filed against unknown persons. All the accused are absconding. The police are currently investigating the matter.