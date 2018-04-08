Woman athlete runs tea-stall to earn living

[India], Apr. 8 (ANI): 45-year-old A Kalaimani, an athlete by profession is now running a tea-stall in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to earn a livelihood.

Kalaimani, who is a mother of three, had participated in national and state level Masters Athletics events and won four gold medals.

"There is no help from the government for sportspersons. I earn Rs 400-500 from the tea shop, run my family and manage my sports requirements," Kalaimani told ANI

Kalaimani, who is participating in 41-km marathons with her team 'Phoenix Runners,' regularly attends her morning workout sessions and runs for 21 kilometers as part of her practice.

Kalaimani has studied up to Class X and participated in kabaddi and athletics events during her schooling. Kalaimani said, "I had approached the banks for loans but they refused to give. Hence, I took help from my friend for financial support to participate in national events." (ANI)